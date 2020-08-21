Hendersonville man charged for 4th time, accused of exposing himself while watching teens

SUMNER CO., Tenn., (WKRN) — A local man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after Hendersonville Police received a disturbing phone call.

Investigators said the caller reported seeing a man driving down Main Street and “pleasuring himself while watching nearby teenagers.” This happened on August 18, 2020. Police said the complainant also provided information that helped lead to an arrest.

Officers served Ralph Bain, 68, with an arrest warrant yesterday. He has been charged with indecent exposure. Bain will appear in court September 28.

Hendersonville Police said this isn’t the first time Bain has been charged with indecent exposure. Investigators said he has been arrested and charged three times before.

News 2’s Andy Cordan is investigating the incident and will have updated information from investigators starting on News 2 at 4p.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.