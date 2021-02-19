Hendersonville man arrested for child rape charges

An investigation by the Hendersonville Police Department led to the arrest of a man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Hendersonville police received a report of possible child sexual abuse on Wednesday. Detectives said they found evidence that 36-year-old Graham Hart engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of eight.

Hart was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated rape of a child. He was taken to the Sumner County Jail. A bond amount and court date are still pending.

Police would ask that anyone with information on this case or any possible related incidents please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.