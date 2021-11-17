Hendersonville man arrested after attempted bank robbery

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after attempting to rob a bank.

Police were called to the Sumner Bank and Trust on Indian Lake Boulevard just after 3 p.m. It was reported a man had just attempted to rob the bank and had fled the area.

Officers in the area found the suspect — 49-year-old Robert Healy of Hendersonville — in a nearby neighborhood within an hour of the attempted robbery.

Healy is being held in the Sumner County Jail on an attempted robbery charge.

Healy’s court date and bond have not yet been assigned.