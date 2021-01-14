Hendersonville detectives investigating series of thefts across Midstate

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are investigating a series of thefts that may involve as many as two dozen victims from Nashville to Sumner County and beyond.

It all began on January 4 when Hendersonville Police respond to a local motel where bandits smashed the windows of six cars and stole what they can. One man staying at the motel says his Buick was also stolen.

Hendersonville Detective Jason Steffy tells News 2 that his case of six car smash and grabs and an auto theft is complex and growing.

“I think it is up to 15 different cases out of Metro with multiple victims in some of them,” said Detective Steffy.

Steffy showed News 2 surveillance footage from January 4 that showed two men in a white Nissan Altima. The men were parked next to a Buick LaCrosse with the keys left inside.

The men stole the Buick, which police found that same day in Nashville at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

According to Steffy, on January 10, Hendersonville flex units located the white Nissan days later at Cayce Homes. The car’s tire was shredded as if it had been spiked during a police chase.

Steffy says he checked with area law enforcement and nobody reported chasing a white Nissan Altima.

When Hendersonville Police investigate the Nissan, they found stolen property from crimes dating back to October 2020. Steffy showed 15 Metro Police reports now associated with the items located in the Nissan.

According to Steffy, each report represents a different Nashville crime victim who had something stolen from their cars.

Also found inside the Nissan Altima was a receipt from a Dickerson Road Dollar General Store. The date on the receipt is January 5, one day after the Hendersonville motel crime spree.

Steffy says they matched the time and date on the receipt with a video showing a man entering the store. He got out of a grey Honda civic and did some shopping.

Hendersonville Police stress this man is NOT a suspect, he could be a victim, and investigators just want to talk to him.

“We don’t know if this person is a victim of another burglary and theft. We would like to know what this person’s involvement if any is, if he is a victim, we want to know so we can help solve his case in addition to what we have,” Steffy says, “if not, we’d like to identify him to talk to him to ask him how his receipt got there.”