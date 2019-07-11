Helmet camera captures takedown of suspected teen gang leader

A Humphreys County Sheriff’s video captured the dramatic take down of a teen suspect. The 18-year-old is connected to an attempted robbery and attempted murder from November 2018.

According to Sumner County investigators, Kristopher King was involved in a drug deal that turned violent. Shots were fired into a vehicle and a person was hurt.

The video, recorded with a helmet camera, shows the Dickson County Special Response Team and the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team entering a Cuba Landing Road home. Four people and three dogs were inside but the officers are only looking for King.

“He’s the primary! Stand up!” The officers shout.

“I’m not doing nothing, I’m not doing nothing,” said King. “I have a knife on me that’s it.”

Four people have already been arrested in connection with the crime. Detectives recently obtained an indictment for King, who is now in custody.