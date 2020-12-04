Deadly shooting shuts down lanes of I-440W near West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting incident at mile marker 1.8 of Interstate 440 westbound near West End Avenue.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. No details about the victim or a possible suspect have been given yet. Details regarding what happened and if there were any additional injuries are also not yet available.

The investigation is shutting down westbound lanes and the scene is not expected to be cleared until 3 a.m. Friday.