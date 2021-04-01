Heavy law enforcement presence at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A SWAT situation is underway at a South Nashville motel, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department, responded around 10 a.m. to a call at the La Quinta Inn on Sidco Drive, right off of Interstate 65 and Harding Place.

While investigators have not released information about the nature of the call, police said one person was in custody and another was possibly still inside the motel.

Sidco Drive is closed from Harding Place to Powell Avenue.

No additional information was immediately released.