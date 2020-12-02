Healthcare provider injured in attack at Nashville psychiatric hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A patient has been charged after an attack on a healthcare provider last month inside of the psychiatric hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Carl Collins, Jr., 49, was arrested Monday on a charge of assault on a healthcare provider.

The attack was reported the night of Nov. 19 at Parthenon Pavilion Psychiatric Hospital on Patterson Street.

An arrest warrant alleges the healthcare provider was monitoring Collins, when he became anxious and she advised she would provide him with medication. At that point, the police report states Collins punched the woman in the head, knocking her to the ground, where he continued hitting her, as she crawled to safety.

The victim suffered injuries and bruising to her neck and face, according to police. She was treated at an emergency room.

Collins was booked into the Metro jail and released a short time later on a $2,500 bond. His booking photo was not immediately provided by Metro police.