‘He was an asset to this community’: Friends remember slain East Nashville clerk at vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People gathered for a tearful vigil outside an East Nashville convenience store Sunday night. Less than 48 hours prior, a beloved store clerk was shot inside by an armed intruder.

Metro Police say 21-year old Jerome Knight Junior entered the Danial Market on Dickerson Pike just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say he attempted to rob the store, but instead shot 49-year old Maged Ghaly and ran away empty-handed.







People gather to honor slain East Nashville convenience store clerk.

Knight later turned himself in Saturday night and police charged him with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Family and friends at Sunday night’s vigil say the victim went by the name Mike. They described him as a selfless, caring, and compassionate man that had a heart for their community.

People placed balloons, cards, and teddy bears outside the store where Mike was well-known to many.

Alexis Williams told News 2 she felt like she’d lost a member of her own family.

“He was an asset to this community. This is such a sad situation because he was such a good man. There was times I came to this store and I was down on my luck and he would tell me to get whatever I needed for my kids. It’s so senseless. My heart is so broken,” said Williams.