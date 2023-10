WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating a woman wanted for drug-related crimes out of Wilson County.

According to the TBI, Rebecca Dawn Griffith is wanted on numerous drug charges, including conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).