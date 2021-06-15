Half-naked man attempts to attack child playing at Nashville’s Dragon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man stripped down to his boxers and attempted to attack a child playing in Fannie Mae Dees Park near the Vanderbilt campus, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded Monday to the park on Blakemore Avenue, known as “Dragon Park,” where a woman reported a man had “taken most of his clothes off” and attempted to strike her child.

He was then heard yelling curse words, before he was confronted by the child’s mother, and ran off, according to investigators.

A warrant alleges the same man, identified by police as 22-year-old Bryant Johnson, was then seen running in the area of Belcourt Avenue.

He opened a car door and got inside, then struck the driver in the head, when she refused to give him a ride, according to the police report.

That woman told detectives the man was wearing only boxers.

He then entered a hotel on Belcourt Avenue, and damaged a fire extinguisher box, removed the extinguisher and set it down when he was confronted by employees.

Employees told officers Johnson then drove off in a GMC Yukon SUV that he stole from Belcourt Avenue. Officers said he hit a guardrail and was taken into custody.

Johnson was transported to a hospital for treatment of a foot injury, according to police.

During an interview with detectives, they said Johnson admitted to striking the woman in the car because she refused to give him a ride.

He said he then got into an SUV left running on Belcourt Avenue because he wanted to use the air conditioning.

Johnson was booked into the Metro jail late Monday night on charges of attempted theft and disorderly conduct. He was released early Tuesday morning on an $11,000 bond.

A booking photo for Johnson was not immediately released by law enforcement.