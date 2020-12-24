Gunshots fired during robbery of construction workers in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has been arrested after two construction workers were robbed of a truck, cash and tools while on the job in Antioch Wednesday night.

Metro police responded around 7 p.m. to Mulberry Hill Place, where the two construction workers had called for help. They told officers they were in the area of Bridge Creek Lane and Bridgecrest Drive, when they were approached by two men who emerged from the garage of a home that was under construction.

The men robbed the workers of the keys to a pick-up truck, as well as a wallet containing $800 and some tools, according to investigators. As the construction workers ran from the scene, they reported hearing gunshots fired in their direction.

The two robbers reportedly fled in an SUV that was spotted by police on Bridgecrest Drive, where the driver crashed into another vehicle. Officers said the robbery suspects ran into the woods, where a K-9 tracked down one of them, identified as Ramiro Ortega.

Ortega was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery with a weapon. He was held on an $89,000 bond.

No information was immediately released about the second robbery suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.