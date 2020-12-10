Gunshots fired at officer on patrol in Donelson neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gunshots were fired at a Metro police officer who was investigating possible car burglaries in Donelson Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the Pennington Bend neighborhood near Opryland.

The officer was near Frost Street and Delta Queen Street when a vehicle the officer was following ran a stop sign and fired at least three shots at the officer, according to Metro police.

Metro police said the officer’s cruiser was struck in its bumper and two other gunshots hit two different homes in the neighborhood.

The officer was not injured. No one in either home was injured and no description of the vehicle or suspects was immediately released.