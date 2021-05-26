Gunshots fired at driver during road rage incident on East Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the driver suspected of shooting at another motorist during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 24 in East Nashville.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of gunshots fired from one vehicle into another on the interstate westbound at the Ellington Parkway exit.

An arrest warrant states the victim told police he merged into the right lane while exiting I-24 onto Ellington Parkway and noticed another driver, later identified as 24-year-old Cedric Edwards, approaching him at a “high rate of speed.”

Edwards slammed on his brakes, nearly striking the victim’s car, according to the police report.

Police said Edwards then followed the victim off the exit, slamming into the back of his car.

The victim looked in his rear view mirror and noticed Edwards was firing gunshots at him through his windshield, according to investigators.

The warrant states three bullets struck the back of the victim’s vehicle.

As Edwards passed the victim and sped off toward Spring Street, police said the victim was able to snap photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives said they used the vehicle’s tag from the photos to track down the suspect on Wharf Street, where he reportedly admitted to shooting through his windshield at the victim’s car.

No injuries were reported.

Edwards was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released late Tuesday night on a $3,500 bond.

A booking photo for Edwards was not immediately released by law enforcement.