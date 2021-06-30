Gunshots fired at customers in parking lot of Nashville car wash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of firing gunshots toward multiple people in the parking lot of a Nashville car wash earlier this year.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. on March 18 to reports of gunfire at the Camel Express Car Wash on Doverside Drive, near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway.

A warrant states Elbert Gleaves, 25, scanned his membership sticker, then went through the arm guard to enter the car wash tunnel.

Security cameras show him stop just before the tunnel, get out wearing a ski mask, and fire several gunshots in the direction of about a dozen people in the parking lot, according to the police report.

One person reportedly suffered a serious gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said Gleaves got back into his vehicle and reversed through the car wash arm guard, then drove east on Doverside Drive toward Dickerson Pike at “a high rate of speed.”

He then returned to the car wash, where he fired several more gunshots toward the parking lot, according to investigators.

Gleaves was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.

His bond was set at $70,000.

A booking photo for Gleaves was not immediately released by law enforcement.