Gunshots fired as shooting victim chased through North Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a person in the leg, then chased him through a North Nashville parking lot while firing additional gunshots.

Metro police responded Monday to a shooting on Jo Johnston Avenue, off Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told police he was in a car with a friend, when they were approached by Darris Taylor, according to an arrest warrant. The paperwork states the victim got out of the vehicle and was shot in the leg by Taylor, who then chased him around a parking lot, while firing more bullets.

Police said the victim was able to run into his home and tell his wife to call an ambulance.

Taylor, 41, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail around 10 p.m. Monday on charges including attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $305,000.