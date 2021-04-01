Gunshots fired as masked men attempt to steal dogs, kidnap owner in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot at a home in Wilson County and another reported being kidnapped by masked men who wanted his dogs Wednesday night.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired along General Kershaw Drive near Confederate Circle in the Green Hill area near the Davidson County line.

When deputies arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot in the knee and leg. He was transported to a hospital, but was unable to provide information about the shooter due to his injuries, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said a detective, who was en route to the scene, came across a man walking nearby who stated he was at the home where the shooting happened. He explained he was securing his dogs in a kennel when two masked men approached him and said they were going to steal the dogs.

The victim said the masked men fired multiple gunshots, then grabbed him and forced him inside their vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim said he was eventually pushed from the vehicle on General Kershaw Drive at Saundersville Road.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.