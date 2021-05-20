Gunshot fired through wall into East Nashville motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man playing with a gun inside of an East Nashville motel room accidentally fired a bullet through the wall into a neighboring unit, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Royal Inn on Dickerson Pike near Hart Lane.

Officers said a guest reported hearing a gunshot from the neighboring room, then noticed a bullet hole in the wall and a bullet fragment in her bathtub.

When the guest went outside, she said another woman pointed out Carl Howse, 27, and indicated he was the one who fired the gunshot.

An arrest warrant states police spoke with the woman who explained she was in bed with Howse, who was playing with a gun and accidentally fired it.

The woman suffered an injury to her head and realized the bullet had gone through their wall into the neighboring room, according to the police report.

Police said Howse, a convicted felon, was questioned and claimed he got out of bed to move the handgun and it fired.

Howse was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a handgun. His bond was set at $12,000.

A booking photo for Howse was not immediately released by law enforcement.