Gunshot fired during police pursuit of carjacker in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are searching for the man accused of carjacking a good Samaritan after a crash Friday morning, striking a pedestrian, then leading officers on a pursuit early Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. of a vehicle that flipped on Murfreesboro Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway. A good Samaritan had called 911 after spotting the crash scene and stopping to help.

When the good Samaritan got out of his vehicle, police said the driver of the crashed car, which was stolen out of Nashville, jumped into the good Samaritan’s vehicle. He then backed up and struck one of the people in his wrecked vehicle, before driving off, according to investigators.

Police said the driver of the stolen car turned around on Murfreesboro Road, headed west in the eastbound lanes, driving directly toward a responding officer. The officer fired one shot at the vehicle, as the driver sped off, officers said.

Police are asking anyone who sees a white Hyundai Sonata with the license plate 9W87K8 to call 911 or La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744.