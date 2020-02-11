Gunshot fired at driver during road rage incident near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a driver accused of firing a gunshot at another motorist during an apparent road rage incident Monday afternoon near Madison.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim called police around 1:40 p.m. from a parking lot on Gallatin Pike South near East Webster Street. He told officers, he was driving eastbound on Ellington Parkway, approaching the Briarville Road exit, when another driver began merging.

The victim explained the driver, identified in court documents as Dennis Youngblood Lee, pulled up beside him, yelled, threw his hands up and then followed the victim as he exited Briley Parkway onto Briarville Road.

As the victim approached the intersection of West Due West Avenue and Saunders Avenue, he said Lee pulled up next to him and and fired a gunshot at him. Lee then reportedly pulled into a nearby parking lot, as the victim drove to another location and called police.

Bullet holes were visible in the drivers side and passenger side windows of the victim’s vehicle, police explained.

Officers revealed the victim had provided detectives with a photo of Lee’s vehicle. When police located Lee, they said they searched his vehicle and located a handgun from the center console.

Lee, 39, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

