Gunman sought who injured woman outside Bordeaux restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who fired multiple gunshots outside a Bordeaux restaurant last month, injuring an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened on Oct. 23 in the parking lot of Roma Pizza on Clarksville Pike.

Metro police reported the suspect got out of a silver sedan and had entered the restaurant when he saw the vehicle driving away. He then ran out of the business and fired multiple gunshots toward the car, according to Metro police.

The victim was sitting inside her vehicle, which was in close proximity to the shooter, and one of the bullets hit her window, detectives said.

Metro police said she was treated for cuts to her arm caused by the shattered glass.

The circumstances involving the silver sedan and what occurred prior to the shots being fired are unclear, according to Metro police.

The suspect was described by Metro police as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with long dreads and a thin goatee. He was with a woman at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.