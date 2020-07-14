Gunman sought after woman murdered in Electrolux Springfield parking lot

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a Dickson man suspected of fatally shooting a Clarksville woman in the parking lot of a Springfield manufacturing facility Monday night.

Springfield police responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired outside Electrolux on Industrial Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they located Heather Kirkwood, 45, on the ground with gunshot wounds. The Clarksville woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police explained.

Police later issued an alert for 38-year-old Anthony Brown and identified the Dickson man as the suspected shooter. He reportedly fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Once arrested, detectives said Brown would be charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.

