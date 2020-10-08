Gunman sought after fatal shooting at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Antioch Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the Weatherly Ridge Apartments on Kothe Way, where they said they located a man who had been shot.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.