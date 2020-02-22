Gunfire caught on camera in Hillwood neighborhood, 2nd incident in weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating if a West Nashville shooting was sparked over food. A doorbell camera caught the terrifying moments that shots rang out Thursday night around 8 p.m. on Darden Place in Hillwood.

In the video, you see a Mustang pull into the back of a driveway while a white vehicle pulls into the neighbors driveway. Both cars end up in the street, where you can hear a man yelling what sounds like, “give me my food.” As the mustang speeds off, the driver in the white vehicle gets out and fires at least a dozen shots.

“It’s a grave concern with the disregard for human safety or safety of others shooting in the street like that,” Detective Robert Peterson told News 2.

It’s a concern to police and neighbors.

“This is serious, it’s ridiculous,” said Michael Fair who has lived on Darden Place for more than a decade.

Fair says the neighborhood has always been quiet and peaceful, but incidents like this have neighbors on edge.

“You feel like you are safe in your own home and we don’t feel that way right now and that’s a problem.”

This is the second shooting in three weeks, within the same block of the street. The latest incident just weeks after cameras captured a man in a truck accused of firing multiple shots at a home owner who interrupted a car burglary in progress.

“We’ve got a ring doorbell like a lot of folks do and that’s catching a lot of images and a lot of people have gotten great videos, but it doesn’t seem to be resolving the situation. They haven’t caught anyone,” Fair explained.

Neighbors point to the rapid growth of the city, the streets proximity to Charlotte Avenue or even the high school as being possibilities for the recent crime, as police call the the two shooting incidents “very disturbing.”

“I hope they find the people that are doing it and hope there is a little more patrols. I know the police can only do so much, but you gotta do something when you have gun shots on a quiet street here in a nice part of town,” said Fair.

Police tell News 2 they don’t believe the incidents are related. They say they plan to step up patrols in the neighborhood and are following strong leads in the latest incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





