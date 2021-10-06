Gun found in student’s backpack at Alex Green Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Staff at Alex Green Elementary School recovered a gun from the backpack of a 9-year-old 4th grader Wednesday morning.

Police say several students told the assistant principal the gun, a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, was in the student’s backpack. The assistant principal then searched the student’s locker and backpack and found the gun, which had 18 rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber. Police believe the student brought the gun from home.

After talking with Juvenile Court staff, he was released to the custody of his guardians. Juvenile Court will be following up with the family, according to police.