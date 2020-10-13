Gun pulled, woman dragged after argument in Donelson fast food drive-thru line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who pulled a BB gun on another driver after an argument in the drive-thru line of a Donelson Wendy’s was then dragged by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant states.

The warrant alleges Britney Polzin, 21, was in a vehicle at the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport, when she and someone else in her vehicle got into an argument with a man in the car behind her.

The paperwork states both vehicles involved then pulled into a nearby parking lot, where Polzin got out with a BB gun. She pointed it at the other driver, who grabbed the gun and drove off, dragging Polzin along with him, according to police.

Britney Polzin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant alleges Polzin fired three shots at the driver’s chest, as she held onto the vehicle, being dragged to the area of Royal Parkway. She suffered road rash injuries to her upper thighs and legs, police said.

Polzin was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $2,500.