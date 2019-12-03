Gun pulled on delivery driver outside home in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man is accused of pulling a gun on a FedEx driver who almost backed into his car outside of a home in East Nashville.

Darrell Sykes was arrested Monday, but the incident reportedly happened on October 4.

According to an arrest warrant, the FedEx driver involved told officers he was backing his box truck into a driveway on Hillhurst Drive, when he almost hit a Camaro, driven by Sykes. As the delivery driver continued to drive in reverse, Sykes honked.

Darrell Sykes Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The paperwork states Sykes eventually pulled around to the front of the truck and the two drivers began arguing. The FedEx driver explained that during the argument, Sykes pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and said “say something else!”

Sykes then drove off. Police said the 23-year-old later showed up at the East precinct and told detectives he pulled the gun on the FedEx driver, but claimed he did it to scare him.

Following his arrest Monday, Sykes was booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm. He was released on a $12,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.