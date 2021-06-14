Gun pulled on child after clothes removed from washing machine at Nashville laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pointed a rifle at a couple and their eight-year-old daughter after an argument over clothing removed from a washing machine at a South Nashville laundromat, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police were called Sunday to a disturbance at a laundromat on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike.

A warrant states two customers left the business “for a short time,” while their clothes were washing.

When the couple returned, police said they found 30-year-old Mi Hwan Kim had removed their clothes from the washing machine and placed them in a basket.

The couple argued with Kim, who claimed they pushed him, so he went to the back room and grabbed a rifle, according to a police report.

The warrant alleges Kim pointed the rifle at the two customers and their eight-year-old daughter, while threatening to kill them.

Police said the couple grabbed their daughter and ran from the business, then called 911.

Kim, 30, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday afternoon on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held on a $15,000 bond.

A booking photo for Kim was not immediately released by law enforcement.