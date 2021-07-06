Gun pulled during ‘confrontation’ at public beach on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been arrested after investigators said a man pulled a gun during a confrontation at a public beach in Nashville Monday night.

Metro police responded to Cook’s Landing Public Recreation Area along Percy Priest Lake, where a witness stated a drunk man “brandished a firearm” after a “confrontation” in the beach area.

A warrant states the 24-year-old suspect was questioned by police and stated he had been drinking and was approached by a group of people selling marijuana.

He said he pulled a loaded gun on the group to let them know to leave him alone, according to the police report.

Officers said a friend of the suspect hid the gun in her purse, then put the firearm in the trunk of her car.

When police attempted to arrest her, they said the 26-year-old woman spit on multiple officers and kicked two of them.

Once she was in a police cruiser, a warrant alleges she attempted to kick out the window and threatened to harm the officers.

The male suspect is charged with public intoxication and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, while the female suspect is charged with multiple counts of assault on an officer.

