Gun pointed at woman after crash near Jefferson Street bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old driver has been arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a woman on the Jefferson Street Bridge in Nashville following a near-collision Thursday morning.

Brandon Howard was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun on school grounds.

Brandon Howard (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant states a woman flagged down Metro officers at Garfield Street and Third Avenue North around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to report the incident.

The victim explained she was driving in the area of Cowan Street and Spring Street, when a driver in front of her suddenly turned right with no signal, causing her to brake immediately. She said the driver behind her, later identified by police as Howard, had to swerve to avoid crashing into her.

The woman told officers that Howard honked as he passed by, so she decided to drive up to him to explain what happened. When she caught up with Howard on the Jefferson Street Bridge, she said he pointed a pistol at her.

As Howard drove off, the warrant states the victim followed him to Garfield Street and Third Avenue North, where she flagged down officers. Howard was taken into custody in the alley behind North Head Start, according to a police report.

Howard was booked into the Metro jail and released hours later on a $22,500 bond.