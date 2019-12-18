Gun pointed at driver during road rage incident along I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver multiple times during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday on the interstate in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told police he was merging from Briley Parkway onto I-24 eastbound, when another vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Shane Frazier, pointed a handgun in the direction of the victim, the paperwork states.

The victim reported he slowed down, but Frazier did too, staying alongside his vehicle. The victim said Frazier then pointed the gun at him again.

Frazier reportedly sped off and exited off of Hickory Hollow Parkway onto Mt. View Road. Officers revealed the victim was able to provide police with Frazier’s tag number.

When officers stopped Frazier, they searched his vehicle and said they located a gun in a backpack in the car’s passenger seat.

Frazier was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

