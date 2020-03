LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is facing multiple drugs and weapons charges after a Lebanon Police investigation.

The case took officers to a home in the 700 block of Cole Avenue in Lebanon around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Officers seized 3.3 pounds of marijuana, 37 THC vape cartridges, a loaded handgun, and $4,554 in cash.

Police arrested and charged Keonta Jackson, 22, of Lebanon.