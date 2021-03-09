Guest charged with arson after fire at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old motel guest has been charged days after fire damaged a room at the Rodeway Inn in South Nashville.

Michael Doig, 43, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated arson in connection with the fire Friday morning at the motel on Wallace Road, off Interstate 24 and Harding Place.

An arrest warrant states firefighters arrived at the motel to find Doig’s room on fire. Witnesses reportedly told first responders the man staying in the room had left, then the smoke detectors activated and smoke could be seen coming from the room.

There was fire and smoke damage all throughout the room where the fire originated, according to investigators. Neighboring units also sustained smoke damage.

Fire investigators said they quickly determined the fire was set intentionally and they began an arson investigation, leading to Doig’s eventual arrest. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.

Doig was booked into the Metro jail Monday, where he was held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

A booking photo for Doig was not immediately released by investigators.