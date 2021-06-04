Greenbrier police arrest alleged drug dealer on murder charges

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man with a long history of selling heroin and weapons is in the Robertson County Jail, charged with second degree murder.

The arrest of 34-year-old Justin Morris comes after almost a year of non stop investigative work from the Greenbrier Police Department.

Justin Morris was already in the Cheatham County Jail on a slew of heroin and weapons charges when the Robertson County indictments for the overdose death came down.

Greenbrier Detectives Charles Arms and Lt. Buster Locklayer tell News 2 the homicide investigation began on July 19, 2020, nearly a year ago.

That’s the day that 30-year-old Taylor Elmore died inside a Church Street home of a drug overdose. Detectives say the drugs were tainted with fentanyl.

Taylor Elmore (Source: Elmore family)

Elmore’s death still haunts his family every day.

Tracy Elmore recently told News 2 about Taylor, his son.

“Taylor was a free spirit. He never met a stranger. What hurts me is he has an 11-month-old daughter he has never got to meet. I am quite angry about that. We loved him dearly and we struggle with this every day,” he said.

It’s taken almost a year, but on Friday detectives charged Justin Morris with second degree murder, alleging he sold the fentanyl tainted heroin to Taylor Elmore.

News 2 obtained video showing Morris getting into the front seat with an undercover agent posing as a drug dealer.

In the videos, Morris allegedly sold heroin to the undercover agent.

The Cheatham County operation lasted two months and involved Morris selling to undercover agents six times, totaling seven ounces of heroin and three handguns.

Greenbrier Detective Charles Arms told News 2 when he picked the 34-year-old up on the new murder charges Friday morning, the felon had nothing to say.

Det. Arms told News 2 officers worked exceedingly hard on this case from the very first night that Taylor Elmore died.

Arms says it involves multiple interviews, search warrants and evidence processing.

“[Overdose] cases are the hardest to prove. They are not always cut and dry like most homicide cases are. So when we can put one of these gentlemen behind bars, we can take them completely out of the chain of selling dope,” Detective Arms said.

Police Chief Randy Pack complimented his team for never quitting on this case.

“If people bring drugs into our community and harm them, they are going to prison and we will help them. They’ve been working on it every single day and night since then. We had meetings two to three times a week about the progress of the case. They worked with the forensics at the TBI and the D.A.’s office and interviewed countless people and never stopped and today it paid off.”

Morris is in jail under a $150,000 bond on the new charges in Robertson County. He is due in court July 16 on the murder charges.

He still faces the Cheatham County drugs and weapons charges as well.