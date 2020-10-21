Grandmother appeals for information regarding granddaughter’s death

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County woman is appealing for information after her granddaughter’s remains were found off Mt. Herman Road in July.

On July 27, the remains of Shontisha Marie Rutland were found in a field, leaving her grandmother Annie Maples searching for answers.

New information from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reveals Rutland spoke to Maples frequently and told her earlier in the summer she was going to Murfreesboro. That was their last conversation before Rutland’s remains were discovered.

Maples and Rutland were close, with Maples describing her as a “free-hearted person.”

“I started calling her ‘Honey’ when she was a child and she called me ‘Big Honey’,” Maples said.

Rutherford County authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the suspect(s) in Rutland’s death.

“Nobody deserves to be dumped like that,” Maples said.

Anyone who may have any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All calls will remain anonymous.

Detective Dennis Ward is also looking for information on the case so he can answers questions Rutland’s family is asking. Detective Ward can be reached at 615-904-3060.