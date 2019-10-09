Grandfather charged with child abuse following West Nashville drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old man faces multiple charges of aggravated child abuse following a drug bust inside of a West Nashville home.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant Tuesday at the residence of Frederick Sanders on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inside the home, police said they located about two grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, two THC vape cartridges, 11 xanax pills, three alprazolam pills, 41 gabapentin pills, two digital scales and a rolled-up one-dollar bill with powder on it. Officers revealed they also located three loaded pistols and a loaded revolver, along with $3,500 in cash.

The arrest warrant alleges Sanders’ two grandchildren, ages 12 and 10, were inside the home with their grandmother.

Sanders was booked into the Metro jail on nearly a dozen charges including aggravated child abuse, as well as drug and weapons charges.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.