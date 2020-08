A Dickson County Grand Jury indicted Staley Forsythe, for allegedly stealing from the Burns Junior Pro Cowboys and Cheerleading organization. PHOTO: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of stealing from the Burns Junior Pro Cowboys and Cheerleading organization.

The jury indicted Staley Forsythe for one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 dollars. According to the indictment, Forsythe faces Class C felony charges.

