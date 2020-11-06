Governor Bill Lee grants temporary reprieve for Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday afternoon he has granted a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Pervis Payne.

“I am granting Pervis Payne a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor wrote.

Payne was originally planned to be executed on December 3.

He received two death sentences after being convicted in 1988 on two counts of first degree murder. The murders stem from the stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter in June 1987. Christopher and her daughter were murdered in Millington, a Memphis suburb.

Payne was also convicted of assault with the intent to commit first degree murder of Christopher’s 3-year-old son, who survived.