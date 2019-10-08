Good Samaritan shot during confrontation at RiverGate pet store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been arrested after a man reportedly trying to intervene in a domestic dispute was shot in the leg at a pet store near the RiverGate Mall.

According to an arrest warrant, a man and his girlfriend were preparing to leave PetSmart on Gallatin Pike Monday night when they noticed a confrontation between Martelle Black, 27, and Desirae Sensing, 20.

The man reportedly confronted Black about “laying his hands on a woman.” An argument between the two men escalated and police said Black pulled out a handgun and fired several shots toward the man, hitting him in the leg.

The shooting victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, officers revealed. His condition was not known.

Police said Black and Sensing left the scene, but Sensing was tracked down a short time later in Goodlettsville and refused to provide information about Black. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Brown was eventually taken into custody in Goodlettsville, as well. He was jailed on charges including aggravated assault with serious injury. His bond was set at $30,000.

