Good Samaritan drives suspected car burglar to hospital after shooting, crash near Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected car burglar found in a crashed car near Midtown told detectives he was “shot by one of his friends that were out doing illegal things,” an arrest warrant alleges.

The paperwork states a man walked outside of his Nashville apartment around 5 a.m. Wednesday and yelled at several people he saw breaking into his vehicle. The burglars ran off, firing several gunshots at the man, striking his car as he ducked behind it, according to the warrant.

The burglars drove off in a stolen sedan and later crashed into a tractor trailer along Interstate 40 in the area of Charlotte Pike, police said. The man driving the stolen sedan continued onto Charlotte Pike and stopped, as three people reportedly ran from the vehicle.

Two other people in the stolen car, identified by police as Ronnie Hunter and Jericho Butler, stayed behind at the crash scene. Officers said Butler had a gunshot wound to his chest, so Hunter flagged down a good Samaritan, who drove the two to a nearby hospital.

Surveillance video from the scene of the car burglary showed four people pulling on car handles, as a fifth person waited in the stolen getaway vehicle, according to the warrant. Hunter reportedly told detectives he was waiting in that vehicle “while his friends were supposed to be going to a girl’s house.”

Butler was questioned by detectives and claimed “he was shot by one of his friends that were out doing illegal things,” the warrant states. The extent of his injuries was not released and it was not immediately clear if he would be charged.

Hunter, 18, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of vehicle theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $165,000.

Police have not said if the other three suspected car burglars had been identified and arrested.