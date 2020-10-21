Girlfriend of ‘Young Buck’ arrested, allegedly fired weapon at rapper

Sumner County detectives have charged Lucresia Neal with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after she allegedly fired a weapon at her boyfriend “Young Buck.”

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The girlfriend of Young Buck is behind bars after she allegedly fired a weapon at the rapper Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened in the Tower Hill subdivision in Hendersonville.

It’s unclear whether Young Buck, also known as David Darnell Brown, has been injured. Investigators tell News 2 they are working to locate him and would like to speak with him.

Lucresia Neil has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Brown is a Tennessee native and is known for his studio album “Straight Outta Cashville.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.