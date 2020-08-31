Giles County woman charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County woman is charged with TennCare fraud for selling prescription drugs obtained through TennCare healthcare insurance.

The Office of Inspector General, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Lashawn Smith from Pulaski is charged with obtaining a prescription for 120 tablets of Oxycodone and selling a portion of the pills. TennCare paid for both the doctor’s visit and the prescription.

“The OIG stresses the importance of thwarting individuals from diverting dangerous drugs to the streets of Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We truly appreciate the strong relationships with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in these efforts.”

TennCare fraud is a class D felony. If convicted, Smith could face penalties of up 12 years in prison.