Giles County man facing attempted murder charge after woman found bleeding from neck

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5 on charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic assault after an incident involving a woman at a home on Bunker Hill Road.

According to Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, 49-year-old Robert James Houston was taken into custody without incident. When deputies arrived at the home on a call of a domestic disturbance, they found the female victim lying on the floor bleeding profusely from the neck. Deputies learned that the cut to the face and neck was created by a knife.

The victim was given medical aid by deputies and was transported by Giles County EMS to an area hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

Houston was booked into Giles County Jail without bond and is awaiting a court appearance.