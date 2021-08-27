Giles County man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of vehicles and tools

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in at least three counties are interested in talking to a 20-year-old Giles County theft suspect now accused of stealing thousands of dollars in vehicles and tools.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on August 24 when officers were called to a home on Bethel Prospect Road.

It’s here that detectives say a 1999 GMC pick up truck, a 2014 John Deer Gator, a 12-foot trailer and tools were stolen.

“We reached out to the community on our facebook and immediately tips started coming in and before the day was over with we had him in custody,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said.

Luckily for law officers, the victim had a home surveillance camera that showed the thief in high definition inside the pick up truck as the bandit was driving away with the loot.

Once the image was posted to Facebook, Helton says residents confirmed the identity of the suspect as 20- year-old Triston Jenkins.

“He knew we were hot on his trail,” Helton said.

Helton says the community’s partnership with law officers helped to quickly crack this case.

“Our community supports us 100 percent; it’s a partnership we have to have,” he said.

According to Helton, almost within 24 hours of putting out the surveillance photo, officers got a tip that Jenkins was holding up at an alleged drug house on the north side of the county.

Officers made a felony take down, finding the 20-year-old hiding in a closet.

The sheriff tells News 2 the young man surrendered without incident.

According to Helton, the stolen GMC truck was also found on the property.

The sheriff says once in custody, Jenkins was cooperative and showed investigators where the John Deere Gator was located. Authorities found it in a hilly section of woods.

According to Helton, Jenkins confessed to his role in the crimes and told detectives that the 12-foot trailer was at a home in Marshall County.

Thanks to the relationship with the residents of Giles County, the sheriff has this message for would be thieves in the future.

“If you are here stealing, we are going to catch you!”

News 2 asked Triston Jenkins for an interview, but he declined.

According to Sheriff Helton, Marshal County investigators are anxious to interview Jenkins about unsolved crimes in that county. The sheriff confirmed Maury County investigators came to the Giles County Jail on Thursday to talk to the suspect about crimes there.

Helton also tells News 2 Jenkins may have had an accomplice and investigators are now working to flush out that part of the investigation.