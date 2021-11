GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County man has been arrested for running over another man with his car.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Greenway Road on Nov. 20 for a fight in progress.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Trevor Wilbanks intentionally ran over another man with his car and then left the scene.

Wilbanks was later taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.