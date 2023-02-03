PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — He was being investigated for possession of child pornography in Nevada. Then, he moved to Giles County in September 2022.

Now, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), 43-year-old Lucas Elliott is behind bars in Pulaski.

According to Investigator Josh Bass of the GCSO, Elliott lived in Reno, Nevada. That’s where investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children contacted Reno police that Elliott was allegedly downloading known images of child porn.

Just as investigators in Nevada were about to execute a search warrant, Elliott moved to Giles County where investigators say his wife has family nearby.

On Jan. 25, Giles County investigators, with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at Elliott’s home in Giles County. That’s where investigators say they did a preliminary check of his devices and found at least one picture of child pornography.

“He probably downloaded this from a server, website or the dark web,” Bass said. “He said he didn’t know why we were there, didn’t understand, then requested to talk to his attorney.”

Investigators told News 2, there is a possibility that many more images could be identified as the forensics investigation of Elliott’s computers and devices continues.

“If we can save or protect one child with what we do, it makes everything worth it,” Bass said.

According to Bass, there’s no reason to believe that any of the child victims identified so far are local.

“In my experience, this is normal behavior for someone who likes child porn. This is how it starts, and in the end, they always end up what we call ‘perping’ on a child. They have a child victim at some point. There’s no way to know currently whether he has reached that point and has a child victim somewhere or just getting started in this pedophilia,” Bass said. “My message to anyone who would perp on children, or enjoys this type of thing, it is not a matter of if you will get caught, it is when. There’s no way to hide from it. There are whole groups around the world dedicated to protecting children and ending this type of child abuse.”

Elliott is currently charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and because he is considered a possible flight risk, he is being held under no bond till his court case next week.