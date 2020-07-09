Giles County 2-year-old found after wandering away from home with dog

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the search for a 2-year-old boy who wandered away from home on Wednesday afternoon with the family’s bulldog. The boy was later found Wednesday evening.

According to Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, THP assisted with drones to help facilitate the search and rescue squad personnel were called out as well to assist in the area of Ball Hollow Road in Pulaski.

Details regarding the child’s disappearance, discovery, and additional details about the search were not immediately given as the investigation is still unfolding.

