Giles Co. woman arrested for robbery, meth possession

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is behind bars after police say she burglarized homes and was caught with meth.

According to police, a Giles County Sheriff’s deputy observed a car on Short Schoool Road parked on a condemned property. They said the car, driven by 41-year-old Kathryn Mareen Davis, matched the description from a burglary that happened on Short School Road.

Investigators say the car was packed with items from the floor to the ceiling. After questioning Davis, they say she admitted to removing the items from the home. A substance suspected to be meth and a glass pipe were also recovered from Davis.

Davis was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of meth, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000.