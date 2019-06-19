‘Get the word out there:’ Accused scammer’s antics spread across Nashville social media

The name Paul Aniel resonates with police, and people who spot him on roadways across Nashville.

“Saw a man waving his arms like something was really wrong, so I was really concerned,” explained Charity Swift, who encountered Aniel on Briley Parkway. “He just hopped in my car and closed the door. He told me he needed $40. He ran out of gas.”

Her story, similar to others we spoke with two years ago.

To date, Aniel has been charged more than 100 times.

He was last charged in October, for fleeing police on I-440.

After his release on probation in March, posts regarding Aniel on social media have taken a turn.

Word of Aniel’s history is getting out through several memes, Facebook groups, and even a website dedicated to the notorious panhandler.

“I think it’s a really good deal,” Swift said. “I think everybody should know what’s going on, to get the word out there.”

Police are well aware of Aniel’s antics and ask those who see him in action to not approach, and instead call the non-emergency line.