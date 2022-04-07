NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said stabbed his neighbor in Germantown and punched an officer was taken into custody Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Taylor Street around 2 p.m. A warrant said a woman was hospitalized after her neighbor Donald Key Jr., 37, stood in front of her car, blocked the roadway and stabbed her in the shoulder and hand.

When officers knocked on Key’s door and asked to see his hands, they said he tried to run back inside. Officers then grabbed Key’s arm to allegedly try and prevent him from barricading himself inside the home.

Metro police said Key then punched an officer in the face and continued swinging at officers until he was taken into custody.

Key was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and assault of an officer. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.